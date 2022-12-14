See All Family Doctors in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Julia Harris, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julia Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Harris works at BEACH FAMILY DOCTORS in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Beach Family Doctors
    9131 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 (714) 845-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Hepatitis Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Hepatitis Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Harris listens to her clients and is extremely empathetic even when they have immense anxiety about medical procedures. She also worked with me to successfully resolve an issue with my pharmacy/prescription that had been incredibly frustrating before her help. She is warm, kind, and funny. Really appreciate her.
    Lisa — Dec 14, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harris to family and friends

    Dr. Harris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Julia Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326095605
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Halifax Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
