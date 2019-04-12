Dr. Harre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Harre, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Harre, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Harre Julia A MD Office222 Auburn St Ste 205, Portland, ME 04103 Directions (207) 797-4024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, competent, and trusted
About Dr. Julia Harre, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871639286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Harre works at
