Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
1
Uf Health Medical Lab - Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-8634Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Mciver Clinic710 Lomax St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 355-6583Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Han has been so helpful for me. She is by far the best urologist I have seen in the last 11 years. She may not be as well-known as the many doctors at the McIver Clinic, but she is by far so much better than the other ones I have seen there. I have seen four other urologist at the McIver Clinic. She listens to me and we discuss what the best treatment plan would be depending on the infection and all the different antibiotics I have taken in the last 11 years to come up with a treatment plan. I am so glad I found a doctor I can trust and rely on. Thank you, Dr. Han
About Dr. Julia Han, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164849303
Education & Certifications
- Urology
