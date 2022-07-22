See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Julia Haller, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julia Haller, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Haller works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina
    840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Glaucoma
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Glaucoma
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 22, 2022
I have been to retinal specialists before with long waits and no response from many tests. Dr. Haller was really great and greatly exceed the expectations caused by the other doctors. Her office, although crowded, moved me through quickly. Dr. Haller is the ultimate professional, reviewed all the results, clearly told me my issues and what the current and future solutions are. Like many female professionals, she treated the patient not just the problem. I would HIGHLY recommend her to all.
Carolyn Farrell — Jul 22, 2022
About Dr. Julia Haller, MD

Specialties
  • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871542514
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
Residency
  • Wilmer Eye Institute
Internship
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • Harvard Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julia Haller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Haller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Haller works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

