Dr. Julie Gunther, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Gunther, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehi, UT. They completed their residency with Primary Childrens Medical Center
Dr. Gunther works at
Locations
Alpine Pediatrics3000 N Triumph Blvd Ste 240, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (435) 264-5536
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Select Med
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gunther?
Dr. Gunther is intuitive and brilliant. She truly cares about her patient and follows up - that has been our experience! Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Julie Gunther, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1528229101
Education & Certifications
- Primary Childrens Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunther has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunther works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.