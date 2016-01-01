Overview

Dr. Julia Grimes, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Grimes works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

