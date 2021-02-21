Dr. Julia Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Greer, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Greer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Greer works at
Locations
Cardiac Surgery Institute22250 Providence Dr Ste 606, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-1770
Kha H. Ngo D.o. P.l.l.c.26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 350, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4110
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4110
Ascension Providence Hospital Imaging30055 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 626-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greer is wonderful. I’m 26 years old and was experiencing gastrointestinal issues for the first time and Dr. Greer was patient, kind, answered all of my questions, and genuinely cared that I was comfortable when it came time for me to have a procedure done. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Julia Greer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Russian
- 1437154200
Education & Certifications
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer works at
Dr. Greer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Celiac Disease and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greer speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
