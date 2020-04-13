Dr. Julia Goodwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Goodwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Goodwin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Central Clinic For Women9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 500, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-5885Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodwin takes the time to listen and answer questions, and I have received excellent care. The office staff has been so helpful and kind with any questions and concerns that I've had as well.
About Dr. Julia Goodwin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University
- St Louis University
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Texas Christian University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
