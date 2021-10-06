Overview

Dr. Julia Gomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Rush University at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago



Dr. Gomez works at Sterling Primary Care Associates - Centennial in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.