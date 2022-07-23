Dr. Julia Golden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Golden, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Golden, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Golden works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldens staff was efficient and most personable. Once I entered the patient's room I was greeted with a very warm smile and brief explanations as to what might occur during this office visit. Dr. Golden was wonderful. Lots of compassion lots of detailed explanations, great great patience and though I spoke in very confident terms as far as what was supposed to happen I nevertheless was treated to wonderful care. I cannot ask for much better. I have a no idea what some of these reviews are about but they are totally inaccurate!!
About Dr. Julia Golden, DO
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1164613808
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Golden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
