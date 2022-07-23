See All Urologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Julia Golden, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Julia Golden, DO

Urology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julia Golden, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Golden works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Golden?

Jul 23, 2022
Dr. Goldens staff was efficient and most personable. Once I entered the patient's room I was greeted with a very warm smile and brief explanations as to what might occur during this office visit. Dr. Golden was wonderful. Lots of compassion lots of detailed explanations, great great patience and though I spoke in very confident terms as far as what was supposed to happen I nevertheless was treated to wonderful care. I cannot ask for much better. I have a no idea what some of these reviews are about but they are totally inaccurate!!
— Jul 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Julia Golden, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Golden, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Golden to family and friends

Dr. Golden's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Golden

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Golden, DO.

About Dr. Julia Golden, DO

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1164613808
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julia Golden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Golden works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Golden’s profile.

Dr. Golden has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.