Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Retinal Neovascularization and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2464 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 676-6464
Julia Giyaur, MD - New York Laser Vision2769 Coney Island Ave Ste 33, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 676-6464
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Giyaur?
Beautiful nicely designed office, professional staff. Had a chance of being seen by several doctors in the office. They were all very knowledgeable and helpful.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Russian
- 1356326748
- North Shore University Hospital
- Nyu Downtown Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Giyaur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giyaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giyaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giyaur has seen patients for Blepharitis, Retinal Neovascularization and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giyaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giyaur speaks Arabic and Russian.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Giyaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giyaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giyaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giyaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.