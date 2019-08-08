See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (50)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Retinal Neovascularization and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    2464 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 676-6464
  2. 2
    Julia Giyaur, MD - New York Laser Vision
    2769 Coney Island Ave Ste 33, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 676-6464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Retinal Neovascularization
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Blepharitis
Retinal Neovascularization
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract - Aberrant Oral Frenula - Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Cataract Dental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Hutterite Type Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Anterior Polar, Dominant Chevron Icon
Cataract, Autosomal Recessive, Congenital 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital Nuclear, Autosomal Recessive 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital Nuclear, Autosomal Recessive 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, Cerulean, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, Volkmann Type Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, With Microcornea or Slight Microphthalmia Chevron Icon
Cataract, Crystalline Aculeiform or Frosted Chevron Icon
Cataract, Crystalline Coralliform Chevron Icon
Cataract, Juvenile, With Microcornea and Glucosuria Chevron Icon
Cataract, Microphthalmia - Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 3 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 4 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 5 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Total Congenital Chevron Icon
Cataract, Zonular Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis Ligneous Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Essential Iris Atrophy Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exophthalmos Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Motor Nerve Palsies Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Palsies Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinopathy, Familial Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinopathy, Familial, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinopathy, Familial, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinopathy, Familial, X - Linked, Recessive Chevron Icon
Exudative Vitreoretinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Defects - Arachnodactyly - Cardiopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Ectopia Microspherophakia - Stiff Joints - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, D Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, E Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, F Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, G Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, J Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, K Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Congenital, A Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Infantile, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Acquired Secondary to Intraocular Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Associated With Systemic Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocorneal Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridodialysis Chevron Icon
Iridogoniodysgenesis - Skeletal Anomalies Chevron Icon
Iridogoniodysgenesis, Type1 Chevron Icon
Iris Coloboma - Macrocephaly - Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum - Brachydactyly - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Iris Dysplasia - Hypertelorism - Deafness Chevron Icon
Iris Dysplasia With Ocular Hypertelorism - Psychomotor Retardation - Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Iris Hypoplasia - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iris Poisoning Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lattice Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
Visual Seizure Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Giyaur?

    Aug 08, 2019
    Beautiful nicely designed office, professional staff. Had a chance of being seen by several doctors in the office. They were all very knowledgeable and helpful.
    Sonya K. — Aug 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Giyaur to family and friends

    Dr. Giyaur's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Giyaur

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD.

    About Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356326748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nyu Downtown Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giyaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giyaur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giyaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giyaur has seen patients for Blepharitis, Retinal Neovascularization and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giyaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Giyaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giyaur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giyaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giyaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julia Giyaur, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.