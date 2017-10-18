See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Julia Gillean, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julia Gillean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Gillean works at Metroplex Womens Care in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metroplex Womens Care
    3090 RIDGE RD, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 475-9505
  2. 2
    Lake Pointe Womens Centre
    6900 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 475-7555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2017
    I love Dr. Gillean. She was exceptional through my pregnancy and labor and delivery. She was supportive of my decisions, nice, took her time with me, and never pressed on any issue but provided clear and factual advice. However, scheduling is a NIGHTMARE. She never has availability to begin with. Once in the office, I generally wait no less than thirty minutes, and up to two hours before being seen. No communication from front office. Worse, wait room is NOT child friendly at ALL.
    Samantha in Wylie, TX — Oct 18, 2017
    About Dr. Julia Gillean, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902895485
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Gillean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

