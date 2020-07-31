See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Winfield, IL
Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. 

Dr. Geynisman-Tan works at Champaign Dental Group in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 407, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 694-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Colpopexy
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2020
    Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan is extremely attentive and knowledgeable. Great bedside manners. The nurse and front desk agents were all very nice. Great office.
    — Jul 31, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD
    About Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD

    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    • English, Persian
    • 1831465806
    Education & Certifications

    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Geynisman-Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geynisman-Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geynisman-Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geynisman-Tan works at Champaign Dental Group in Winfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Geynisman-Tan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geynisman-Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geynisman-Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geynisman-Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geynisman-Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.