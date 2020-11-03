Dr. Julia Fridland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Fridland, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Fridland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Palo Alto Med Foundation OBGYN301 Old San Francisco Rd Fl 3, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 730-4240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Fridland is knowledgable and caring specialist for me. She happened to be in the right place in the right time. After miscarriage she recognised a problem during first visit and scheduled necessary procedure by herself at the same day. Thank you for your care Doctor
About Dr. Julia Fridland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Fridland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fridland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fridland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridland.
