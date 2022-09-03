Dr. Julia Flowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Flowers, MD
Dr. Julia Flowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP1600 W College St Ste 540, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-5863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Flowers has always been very thorough with my care and I have felt like she had made my health a high priority. She explains her plans and procedures well, but you need to be proactive and ask her if you don't understand something. She is very respectful. Surgery was a breeze and I had no complications. She is a caring person with a high level of knowledge and experience.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- UCLA Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
