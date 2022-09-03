Overview

Dr. Julia Flowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Flowers works at Obstetrics & Gynecology of North Texas, LLP in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.