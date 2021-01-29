See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Julia Fleming, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (2)
Dr. Julia Fleming, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Fleming works at Fenway Health in Boston, MA.

    Fenway Health
    1340 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215 (617) 267-0900

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Jan 29, 2021
    Dr. Fleming is the one of the best primary doctors I have ever dealt with. Highly effective and responsible, super kind to her patients. She helped my elders parents whenever they have the medical needs. She is always there for them.
    Jin — Jan 29, 2021
    Infectious Disease Medicine
    English
    1609216191
    Board Certifications
