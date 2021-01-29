Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Fleming, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Fleming, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Boston, MA.
Locations
Fenway Health1340 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 267-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleming is the one of the best primary doctors I have ever dealt with. Highly effective and responsible, super kind to her patients. She helped my elders parents whenever they have the medical needs. She is always there for them.
About Dr. Julia Fleming, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
