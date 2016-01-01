Dr. Julia Dombrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dombrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Dombrowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Dombrowski, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Dombrowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
-
2
Sexual Health Clinic at Harborview911 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dombrowski?
About Dr. Julia Dombrowski, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1255523866
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of California San Francisco
- University Of California San Francisco
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dombrowski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dombrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dombrowski works at
Dr. Dombrowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dombrowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dombrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dombrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.