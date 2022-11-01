Dr. Julia Castle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Castle, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Castle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Castle works at
Locations
-
1
Dod Annapolis Ephcy695 Kinkaid Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402 Directions (410) 293-2273Monday6:30am - 3:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castle?
Highly recommended, very nice and listened to all my concerns. Additionally she was very sweet and cheerful.
About Dr. Julia Castle, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437392297
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Naval Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castle works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Castle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.