Dr. Julia Bruene, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University, Chicago, Il and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Bruene works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University in Chicago, IL with other offices in Westchester, IL and Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.