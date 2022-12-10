See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Julia Bruene, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (205)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julia Bruene, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University, Chicago, Il and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Bruene works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University in Chicago, IL with other offices in Westchester, IL and Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MOR - Chicago (Orthopedic Building)
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111
  2. 2
    Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University
    2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111
  3. 3
    Midwest Orthopedics At Rush
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 1400, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 243-4244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (199)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2022
    She is exceptional in her professional, personal and human contact. She has great knowledge in her medical speciality. She takes her time to explain any diagnosis and all possible treatments. She always asks for my input and opinion and makes sure I'm involved in all decisions. She ie very empathic and caring in a personal way, not just following medical book procedures. I highly recommend her for anyone looking for an orthopedic doctor. Jacob Spitz
    Jacob Spitz — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Julia Bruene, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831418078
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Il
    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program, Park Ridge, Il
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University, Chicago, Il
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Bruene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruene has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    205 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

