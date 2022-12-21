See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Julia Brookman, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julia Brookman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Brookman works at Cigna Med Grp Phoenix Central in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cigna Medical Group
    3003 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 282-9600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Brookman is an excellent surgeon, who did wonderful surgery for me, I am pleased about her performance. Thank you Dr. Brookman.
    Runmei Meek — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Julia Brookman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710207972
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
