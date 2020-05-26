Dr. Julia Brinley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Brinley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Brinley, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Locations
Csna2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (210) 579-0709Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My initial visit with Dr. Brinley and her staff couldn't have been more perfect. Everyone in the office was polite and friendly. Dr. Brinley is a personable, knowledgeable, and thorough physician. She performed my neurological exam in a caring and compassionate manner, and has formulated a clear diagnostic plan for my condition.
About Dr. Julia Brinley, DO
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992090732
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- University Of Mary Washington
- Neurology
Dr. Brinley works at
