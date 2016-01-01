Dr. Bondarenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Bondarenko, DPM
Dr. Julia Bondarenko, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Brighton Medical Care Pllc1130 Brighton Beach Ave Apt 1CC, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 648-2707
- 2 1120 Brighton Beach Ave Apt 1CC, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 648-2707
- 3 117 CHESTER AVE, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (917) 699-4139
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondarenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondarenko.
