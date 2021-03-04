Dr. Julia Boll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Boll, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Boll, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Locations
St. Thomas West Clinic4230 Harding Pike # 705, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-1547
Vascular Procedure Center - Mt. Juliet660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 211, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 690-3309
Gallatin Clinic110 Saint Blaise Rd Ste 100, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 385-1547
Vascular Procedure Center - Nashville410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 938-7545
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Seemed very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Julia Boll, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1629393004
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boll has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boll.
