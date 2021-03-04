Overview

Dr. Julia Boll, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Boll works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN with other offices in Mt Juliet, TN and Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.