Dr. Julia Bledsoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bledsoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Bledsoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Bledsoe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Bledsoe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4250 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bledsoe?
She was my pediatrician and was excellent throughout many years of visits.
About Dr. Julia Bledsoe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1528149887
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bledsoe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bledsoe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bledsoe works at
Dr. Bledsoe speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bledsoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bledsoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bledsoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.