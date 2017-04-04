Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Bishop, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They completed their residency with Alliance Obgyn
Dr. Bishop works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic717 N 190th Plz Ste 3200, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bishop is not only amazingly competent, but she picks up on things regarding your health care that others have missed. She is caring and spends as much time with you as you need to understand and then sends you on your way in better heath and peace of mind. I highly recommend Dr Bishop.
About Dr. Julia Bishop, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215040126
Education & Certifications
- Alliance Obgyn
