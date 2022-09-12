Dr. Julia Binder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Binder, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Binder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates1600 Horizon Dr Ste 105, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions
Gastrointestinal Associates1095 Rydal Rd Ste 100, Rydal, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She really took a great deal of time talking to me - I never felt rushed. She carefully explained my how she would treat my issues. She is very professional and definitely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Julia Binder, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra North Shore - LIJ School of Medicine
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binder has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Binder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binder.
