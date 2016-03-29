See All Neurologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Julia Biernot, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Julia Biernot, MD

Neurology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julia Biernot, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Biernot works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
10 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Care Center
    16 S Eutaw St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-4323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Functional Movement Screening
Memory Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Memory Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Biernot?

    Mar 29, 2016
    Dr. Beirnot spent well over an hour with my Mom on her first visit getting to know her and her level of dementia/Alzheimer's. She was very clear in explaining everything, and even took the time to repeating herself to my mom's husband who is hard of hearing. That was probably more frustrating, but she remained very professional. We learned more about Alzheimer's during that time, than with my mom's previous doctor (who prescribed a wrong med for the condition), or reading about it on-line.
    Teresa Dailey in Bloomington, IL — Mar 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julia Biernot, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Biernot, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Biernot to family and friends

    Dr. Biernot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Biernot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Biernot, MD.

    About Dr. Julia Biernot, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700034113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Biernot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biernot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Biernot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biernot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biernot works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Biernot’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Biernot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biernot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biernot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biernot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julia Biernot, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.