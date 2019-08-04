Dr. Julia Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Bailey, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Dr. Bailey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Julia Bailey MD4722 Shavano Oak, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 587-7935
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
At a time in which fewer and fewer psychiatrists rely on both medicine AND psychotherapy to treat mental illness, Dr. Julia Bailey (who employs both) stands out from her professional peers as a rare blend of competence and compassion, expertise and empathy. In my time with Dr. Bailey, she never put on any air of superiority, consistently took the time to explain my treatment plans to me, invested herself in my progress (celebrating my successes, while acknowledging and addressing my challenges), and did so only with the utmost care. Although I no longer see Dr. Bailey for psychotherapy, only medical management (as I have reached a point at which I no longer need the former, thanks to her), I would strongly recommend her for any prospective adult patient struggling with a mental illness. You will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Julia Bailey, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346564903
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.