See All Psychiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Julia Bailey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Julia Bailey, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julia Bailey, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.

Dr. Bailey works at Julia Bailey MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Julia Bailey MD
    4722 Shavano Oak, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 587-7935

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?

Aug 04, 2019
At a time in which fewer and fewer psychiatrists rely on both medicine AND psychotherapy to treat mental illness, Dr. Julia Bailey (who employs both) stands out from her professional peers as a rare blend of competence and compassion, expertise and empathy. In my time with Dr. Bailey, she never put on any air of superiority, consistently took the time to explain my treatment plans to me, invested herself in my progress (celebrating my successes, while acknowledging and addressing my challenges), and did so only with the utmost care. Although I no longer see Dr. Bailey for psychotherapy, only medical management (as I have reached a point at which I no longer need the former, thanks to her), I would strongly recommend her for any prospective adult patient struggling with a mental illness. You will not be disappointed.
Jonathan — Aug 04, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Julia Bailey, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Bailey, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bailey to family and friends

Dr. Bailey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bailey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Bailey, MD.

About Dr. Julia Bailey, MD

Specialties
  • Adult Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346564903
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julia Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bailey works at Julia Bailey MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bailey’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Julia Bailey, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.