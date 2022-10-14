Overview

Dr. Julia Atkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Atkins works at Golden View in Golden, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.