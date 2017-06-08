Dr. Julia Aronovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Aronovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Aronovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY.
Dr. Aronovich works at
Locations
Steven M Seidman Premier Women's Health1615 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 487-7272
Premier Women's Health40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 101, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aronovich is amazing and very nice! Makes you feel very comfortable and she really cares! A++
About Dr. Julia Aronovich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aronovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aronovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aronovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aronovich has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aronovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aronovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.