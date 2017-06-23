Dr. Julia Ai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Ai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Ai, MD is a Dermatologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medschool Associates North-e Second St1500 E 2nd St Ste 302, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 784-7500
-
2
Jones Dermatology Associates PC6120 Mae Anne Ave Ste 1, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 746-0196
-
3
Reno Oncology Consultants Ltd.6130 PLUMAS ST, Reno, NV 89519 Directions (775) 420-4106
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ai?
Dr. Ai has a very medically based, solutions-oriented approach to dermatology. I have seen her for three specific issues and was able to be scheduled for an appointment within a week, had little wait time, and followed her guidance to see the issue resolved. She uses appointment time very efficiently, which some patients might feel like is being rushed, but she answers all questions you have very thoroughly.
About Dr. Julia Ai, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841246485
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ai works at
Dr. Ai has seen patients for Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.