Dr. Julia Adrogue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Moscow Medical Stomatology Institute and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Adrogue works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.