Dr. Juli Horton, MD
Dr. Juli Horton, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Horton works at
The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 300330 23rd Ave N Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Dr. Juli Horton is a wonderful doctor and I am so pleased she has treated me. She is always available and quick to answer and take care of any questions or concerns. She is so knowledgeable and thorough in her field of practice. Ginger her nurse is excellent and takes all concerns directly to Dr. Horton and gets your answer ASAP. There are no long waits so that you have the best experience and can look for a clean environment. Thank you for taking such good care of me! Harriett Higgins
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease
