Dr. Jules Walters III, MD
Overview
Dr. Jules Walters III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Baptist, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.
Locations
Pure Dermatology by Dr. Kate Zibilich Holcomb3100 Galleria Dr Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 534-5283
Khoobehi & Associates4500 Magazine St # 1, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 304-1248
Khoobehi & Associates3901 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 779-5538Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
lets start with the staff , they are truly amazing they go way out there way to accommodate you from start to finish .and thin there is dr.walters .... he is truly amazing , the passion he puts into his patients is incredible you can tell he was born to do what he does . i am so so happy with my results and i would recommend him and only him . he is the best
About Dr. Jules Walters III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972793479
Education & Certifications
- Department Of Surgery At Lsu New Orleans
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge - B.S. in Biological Science
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
