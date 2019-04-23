Overview

Dr. Jules Walters III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Baptist, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Walters III works at Walters Plastic Surgery in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.