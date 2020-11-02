See All Pediatricians in Marrero, LA
Dr. Jules Turner, MD

Pediatrics
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jules Turner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.

Dr. Turner works at Jules M Turner, MD, LLC in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jules M Turner, MD, LLC
    920 AVENUE G, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 371-0676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2020
    Always so friendly! Great with my daughter for the past five years.
    — Nov 02, 2020
    About Dr. Jules Turner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801940234
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
