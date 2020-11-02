Dr. Jules Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jules Turner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jules Turner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
-
1
Jules M Turner, MD, LLC920 AVENUE G, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 371-0676
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
Always so friendly! Great with my daughter for the past five years.
About Dr. Jules Turner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1801940234
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.