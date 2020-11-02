Overview

Dr. Jules Turner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.



Dr. Turner works at Jules M Turner, MD, LLC in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.