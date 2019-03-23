Dr. Jules Steimnitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steimnitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jules Steimnitz, MD
Dr. Jules Steimnitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
George Wu M.d. A Professional Corporation1580 Valencia St Ste 210, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 641-8631
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Steinmitz not only understands chronic pain and medicine but treats his patients as individuals and not like someone who doesn't care (or show that). Great Doctor.
- Pain Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Steimnitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steimnitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steimnitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steimnitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steimnitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steimnitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steimnitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.