Dr. Jules Preudhomme, MD

Anesthesiology
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jules Preudhomme, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University.

Dr. Preudhomme works at Premier Pain Specialists in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Pain Specialists LLC
    1228 Se 8th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 945-1105

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Jan 28, 2022
    His treatment last me a year and is completely pain free!! Highly recommend!!!
    Craig Steese — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jules Preudhomme, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780686345
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jules Preudhomme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preudhomme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Preudhomme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Preudhomme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Preudhomme works at Premier Pain Specialists in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Preudhomme’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Preudhomme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preudhomme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preudhomme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preudhomme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

