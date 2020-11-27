Overview

Dr. Jules Pean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Fac Med U Puebla.



Dr. Pean works at SALUD Y VIDA - RAFAEL ARMENDARIZ in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.