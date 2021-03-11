Dr. Jules Manger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jules Manger, MD
Dr. Jules Manger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Urological Associates of So Arizona Pllc2260 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Most human, caring, thorough, unrushed, knowledgeable physician my husband and I have ever encountered!
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Manger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manger has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.