Dr. Jules Lipoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Jules Lipoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave525 Jamestown St Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 282-5706Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Lipoff for a few years now. We appreciate him everyday, but these days we add special recommendations for him during COVID-19. We have been staying home, but I developed a scary looking growth on my leg. So, I needed an appointment ASAP. Dr Lipoff kindly helped me get on his schedule, and did everything possible to keep me safe, thoroughly and gently examine my leg, remove the growth and calm my nerves with his easy, personable demeanor. He is a true professional. My growth turned out to be benign, but I was relieved to receive his caring attention. My husband and I are both very grateful to him for all his constant hard work, dedication, commitment and caring to help us have a better quality of life.
About Dr. Jules Lipoff, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1255644365
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
