Overview

Dr. Jules David Hip-Flores, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Hip-Flores works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

