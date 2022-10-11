Dr. Jules David Hip-Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hip-Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jules David Hip-Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. Jules David Hip-Flores, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.

Locations
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3333 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 540-4265
Northwell Health1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 540-4274Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwell Health9920 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 540-4262
Northwell Health3311 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (888) 996-4087
Northwell Health65 Columbus Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (888) 996-4087Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hip Flores I would highly recommend him excellent procedure very caring physician
About Dr. Jules David Hip-Flores, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487804845
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hip-Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hip-Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hip-Flores has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hip-Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hip-Flores speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hip-Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hip-Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hip-Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hip-Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.