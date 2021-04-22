Dr. Jules Aljammal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aljammal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jules Aljammal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jules Aljammal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital.
Dr. Aljammal works at
Locations
St. Mark's Millcreek Primary Care4465 S 900 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 572-3433
Griner Plastic Surgery1055 N 300 W Ste 303, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 356-1300Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My name is angela valdez l think Dr jules aljammal thyroid Dr is the best thyroid Dr around hes real nice he cares
About Dr. Jules Aljammal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1083846018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aljammal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aljammal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aljammal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aljammal has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aljammal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Aljammal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aljammal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aljammal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aljammal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.