Dr. Jules Abadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jules Abadi, MD is a dermatologist in East Patchogue, NY. Dr. Abadi completed a residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center. He currently practices at Jules S Abadi MD and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
R. & T Medical PC285 Sills Rd Bldg 5-6, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. Jules Abadi, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1093808966
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abadi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abadi speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Abadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abadi.
