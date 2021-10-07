Dr. Evans Murage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julene Evans Murage, MD
Overview
Dr. Julene Evans Murage, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Evans Murage works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Mary Medical Center1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-5802
-
2
St. Mary Family Practice -middletown4595 New Falls Rd Ste A, Levittown, PA 19056 Directions (267) 587-3700
-
3
St Mary Health Feasterville178 W Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 322-5042Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
St. Mary Ob.gyn. Bucks County1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 336, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 322-5042
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans Murage?
Very thorough and friendly
About Dr. Julene Evans Murage, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356356919
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans Murage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans Murage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans Murage works at
Dr. Evans Murage has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans Murage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans Murage speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans Murage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans Murage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans Murage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans Murage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.