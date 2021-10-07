Overview

Dr. Julene Evans Murage, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Evans Murage works at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Levittown, PA and Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.