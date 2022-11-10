Dr. Jan Fu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Fu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Fu, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Fu works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Henderson861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (725) 241-0826Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to the Dermatologist for over forty years, in that time never have I had such a positive experience. Dr. Fu and staff are very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Jan Fu, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Coll of Med & Surg
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fu speaks Chinese.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
