Dr. Juhi Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Juhi Kumar, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kumar is very knowledgeable, caring and attentive. She explains in details what you need to know, asking lots of questions and gives clear instructions on what to do in order to deal with issues. Doctor is also very warm and pleasant person.
About Dr. Juhi Kumar, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatric Nephrology
