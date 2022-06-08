Overview

Dr. Juhi Kumar, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemodialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.