Dr. Juhi Asad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juhi Asad, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juhi Asad, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Asad works at
Locations
-
1
Golden400 Indiana St Ste 200, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 940-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Coloradosurgicalservices3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 290, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 467-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asad?
I just want to echo some of the other reviews. Dr. Asad is very skilled at her work. She clearly cares not only that the scars are minimized and that it was thorough, but she shows she cares about the patient and their experience. She spent as much time with me as I wanted, answered any questions or concerns and really made me feel cared for. When you're dealing with a cancer diagnosis, I can't tell you how comforting it was to feel like I was fully informed.
About Dr. Juhi Asad, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821252206
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Botsford Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asad works at
Dr. Asad has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Asad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.