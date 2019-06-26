See All General Surgeons in Golden, CO
Dr. Juhi Asad, DO

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juhi Asad, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Asad works at Surgical Specialists Colorado in Golden, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Golden
    400 Indiana St Ste 200, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 940-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Coloradosurgicalservices
    3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 290, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 467-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 26, 2019
    I just want to echo some of the other reviews. Dr. Asad is very skilled at her work. She clearly cares not only that the scars are minimized and that it was thorough, but she shows she cares about the patient and their experience. She spent as much time with me as I wanted, answered any questions or concerns and really made me feel cared for. When you're dealing with a cancer diagnosis, I can't tell you how comforting it was to feel like I was fully informed.
    V. Pickett in Arvada, CO — Jun 26, 2019
    About Dr. Juhi Asad, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821252206
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    • Botsford Hospital
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juhi Asad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asad has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Asad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

