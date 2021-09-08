Dr. Jueyang Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jueyang Wei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jueyang Wei, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL.
Dr. Wei works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Augustine Neurology208 Southpark Cir E, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 824-2201
- 2 301 Health Park Blvd Ste 220, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 824-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wei?
As a new patient, I found Dr. Wei to be compassionate, caring and very professional. His examination was thorough, he took the time necessary to explain the results and treatment recommendations. His office is well run and supporting medical staff also quite professional. I would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Jueyang Wei, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1346249455
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei works at
Dr. Wei has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wei speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.