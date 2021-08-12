Overview

Dr. Juergen Mueller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Trios Care Center in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.