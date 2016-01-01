Dr. Gao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juehua Gao, MD
Dr. Juehua Gao, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematopathology. They graduated from Fudan University - Shanghai Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Feinberg 4-710251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-9319
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Juehua Gao, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285880641
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fudan University - Shanghai Medical College
- Hematopathology and Molecular Genetic Pathology
